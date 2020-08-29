|
Daniel Dubois knockout: 22-year-old heavyweight sensation destroys Ricardo Snijders in two rounds with brutal body shots
Saturday, 29 August 2020 ()
Daniel Dubois knocked out Ricardo Snijders inside two rounds on Saturday night at the BT Sport studios in London. The highly rated heavyweight prospect put his body punching on display as he brutalised his opponent in quick fashion. Job done. Daniel Dubois stops Ricardo Snijders. Now on to the big one with Joe Joyce 🙌 […]
