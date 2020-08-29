Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rory McIlroy 'expecting first child' with Erica Stoll with baby girl on the way

Daily Star Saturday, 29 August 2020 ()
Rory McIlroy 'expecting first child' with Erica Stoll with baby girl on the wayRory McIlroy and Erica Stoll have been married for three years since tying the knot in April 2017 - and now the pair are believed to be preparing to welcome a baby girl to the world
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom Welcome Baby Girl

Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom Welcome Baby Girl 00:32

 Katy Perry and fiancee Orland Bloom are new parents. The singer and American Idol judge gave birth to a baby girl named Daisy Dove Bloom. According to CNN, Orlando Bloom confirmed the happy news on Instagram Thursday. Bloom, a 43-year-old British actor, shared a post confirming the arrival of their...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Pro Golfer Rory McIlroy And Wife Erica Stoll Are New Parents [Video]

Pro Golfer Rory McIlroy And Wife Erica Stoll Are New Parents

Rory McIlroy and wife Erica Stoll are new parents. The happy couple welcomed a baby girl into the world on Monday. According to CNN, the baby was born Jupiter Medical center in South Florida. The..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
Katy Perry Shares Which 'Smile' Track She'll Sing To Her Baby Girl [Video]

Katy Perry Shares Which 'Smile' Track She'll Sing To Her Baby Girl

Katy Perry's fifth studio album 'Smile' drops on August 28, but you know what else is about to drop? Her first baby! ET Canada's Cheryl Hickey teamed up with fellow mom and co-host of "The Morning..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 04:11Published
Chris Pratt Announces Birth Of Daughter [Video]

Chris Pratt Announces Birth Of Daughter

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are proud parents! Pratt announced on social media that his wife Katherine had given birth to a baby girl. The new dad posted a photo on Instagram of the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

Related news from verified sources

Rory McIlroy prepared to leave BMW Championship for birth of child

 Rory McIlroy says he is "just waiting for a phone call" at the BMW Championship as he awaits the birth of his first child with wife Erica Stoll.
BBC Sport

Rory McIlroy, wife expecting first child 'any day now'

 Rory McIlroy and his wife Erica are expecting a baby girl "any day now." The news was revealed during the third round of the BMW Championship.
USATODAY.com

McIlroy 'waiting on a phone call' and will leave tournament if wife goes into labour

 Rory McIlroy says he is "just waiting for a phone call" at the BMW Championship as he awaits the birth of his first child with wife Erica Stoll.
BBC News


Tweets about this