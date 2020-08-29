Rory McIlroy 'expecting first child' with Erica Stoll with baby girl on the way
Saturday, 29 August 2020 () Rory McIlroy and Erica Stoll have been married for three years since tying the knot in April 2017 - and now the pair are believed to be preparing to welcome a baby girl to the world
