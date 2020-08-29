Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Carroll implores coaches, white people to listen

ESPN Saturday, 29 August 2020 ()
Pete Carroll said white people need to educate themselves on the issues facing Black people in America and called on coaches to lead the charge for change.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: Great white shark comes face to face with cameraman's GoPro

Great white shark comes face to face with cameraman's GoPro 00:27

 Wildlife enthusiast and cameraman Ewan Wilson got more than he bargained for on a shark cage diving trip, when a 12-foot great white shark came incredibly close to his GoPro camera.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Domino's NZ Cancels 'Karen' Competition Amid Backlash [Video]

Domino's NZ Cancels 'Karen' Competition Amid Backlash

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND — Domino's Pizza has dropped a 'Free Pizza For Karen' deal after, you guessed it, received backlash online. The NZ arm of the pizza franchise said that it wanted to celebrate..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 02:06Published
How stop and search in the UK is failing black people – video explainer [Video]

How stop and search in the UK is failing black people – video explainer

There has been renewed criticism over stop and search in the UK after research found that BAME people are 54% more likely to be fined under coronavirus rules than white people. The subsequent death of..

Credit: Guardian     Duration: 07:01Published
Trump says "more white people" killed by police [Video]

Trump says "more white people" killed by police

President Donald Trump on Tuesday praised U.S. police departments and downplayed police violence against Black people, saying "more white people" are killed by police officers. Libby Hogan reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:31Published

Tweets about this

HisStankness

Stanko Suave RT @AdamSchefter: Seahawks' HC Pete Carroll implores coaches and white people to listen to Black people: https://t.co/75GGN6Rb7e 1 minute ago

deuceohsixx

Mister Jones RENTON, Wash.-- Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll delivered a passionate monologue during his news conference Sat… https://t.co/cGJyY6jWXr 1 hour ago

chriswilprecise

Chris Seahawks coach Pete Carroll implores coaches, white people to listen to Black people https://t.co/vHm3Yf95G6 2 hours ago

Crea8tor

Jame Easterwood Seahawks coach Pete Carroll implores coaches, white people to listen to Black people https://t.co/4N87Yonuj3 3 hours ago