Carroll implores coaches, white people to listen
Saturday, 29 August 2020 (
1 day ago) Pete Carroll said white people need to educate themselves on the issues facing Black people in America and called on coaches to lead the charge for change.
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Domino's NZ Cancels 'Karen' Competition Amid Backlash
AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND — Domino's Pizza has dropped a 'Free Pizza For Karen' deal after, you guessed it, received backlash online.
The NZ arm of the pizza franchise said that it wanted to celebrate..
Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 02:06 Published on August 1, 2020
Trump says "more white people" killed by police
President Donald Trump on Tuesday praised U.S. police departments and downplayed police violence against Black people, saying "more white people" are killed by police officers. Libby Hogan reports.
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:31 Published on July 15, 2020
Tweets about this