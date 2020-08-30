Global  
 

Russell Westbrook returns as Rockets dominate Thunder to take 3-2 series lead

USATODAY.com Sunday, 30 August 2020 ()
Russell Westbrook played 24 minutes after missing the first four games of the series with a quad injury, and Houston cruised 114-80 for a 3-2 lead.
News video: Cousin Sal: I pick the Rockets to defeat Thunder in Game 7 & go on to face Lakers

Cousin Sal: I pick the Rockets to defeat Thunder in Game 7 & go on to face Lakers 03:48

 The Houston Rockets and the Oklahoma City Thunders are facing off for Game 7 of their series, and the winner will go on to face the Los Angeles Lakers. Cousin Sal tells Clay Travis, Todd Fuhrman and Rachel Bonnetta why he believes it'll be Russell Westbrook and James Harden to lead the Rockets to...

