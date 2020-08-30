Global  
 

New England Revolution squander late chances, draw 1-1 with NY Red Bulls

FOX Sports Sunday, 30 August 2020
New England Revolution squander late chances, draw 1-1 with NY Red BullsOmir Fernandez put the New York Red Bulls on the board first in the 35th minute, but the New England Revolution’s Gustavo Bou struck just six minutes later for the equalizer. Tim Parker was sent off for a red card late in the second half and New England had a flurry of chances, but none were completed, so the two sides tied, 1-1.
