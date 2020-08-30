Global  
 

Lewis Hamilton dedicates lap record to late actor Chadwick Boseman

Mid-Day Sunday, 30 August 2020 ()
Lewis Hamilton dedicates lap record to late actor Chadwick BosemanLewis Hamilton delivered two successive record breaking qualifying laps to claim his sixth Belgian Grand Prix pole position and a record-increasing 93rd of his career with a flawless demonstration of speed on Saturday. The championship leader clocked a best lap in one minute and 41.252 seconds in the final seconds of a session...
