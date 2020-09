I will continue to play till the time my body allows: Ishant Sharma after getting Arjuna Award Sunday, 30 August 2020 ( 2 days ago )

After getting the Arjuna Award on the occasion of National Sports Day, Indian pacer Ishant Sharma on Saturday said he will continue to bring laurels to the country "till the time his body allows".



Taking to Twitter he wrote, "Extremely grateful and honoured to receive the #ArjunaAward! Congratulations to fellow awardees for... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video Credit: ANI - Published 3 days ago Proud to be in list with senior cricketers: Arjuna Awardee Deepti Sharma 01:57 All-rounder of India's women's cricket team Deepti Sharma was conferred with Arjuna Award by President Ram Nath Kovind on August 29. Cricketer feels honoured as pacer Ishant Sharma was also awarded Arjuna Award. You Might Like

Tweets about this