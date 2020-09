No. 1 Novak Djokovic overcomes neck injury to enter final Sunday, 30 August 2020 ( 1 week ago )

World number one Novak Djokovic battled into the ATP and WTA Western & Southern Open final Friday despite a neck problem while Japan's Naomi Osaka shook off stress to advance as well. Djokovic was treated twice by a trainer for neck issues but rallied to defeat Spanish eighth seed Roberto Bautista Agut 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7/0) in the... 👓 View full article

