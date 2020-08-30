|
Tottenham in talks to sign Bournemouth striker Josh King, talkSPORT understands
Sunday, 30 August 2020 ()
Tottenham are in talks to sign Bournemouth striker Josh King, talkSPORT understands. His strike partner, Callum Wilson, was linked with Spurs in previous windows but the north London club appear to have turned their attentions towards King. talkSPORT’s transfer guru Alex Crook said the player’s agent has held talks with Spurs, who announced the signing […]
