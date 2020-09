You Might Like

Tweets about this azcentral sports RT @DuaneRankin: Making teams pay for leaving him open next step for defensive-minded rookie Luguentz Dort #ForksUp https://t.co/PcJYAYtXW… 2 days ago Duane Rankin Making teams pay for leaving him open next step for defensive-minded rookie Luguentz Dort #ForksUp https://t.co/PcJYAYtXWS via @azcentral 2 days ago azcentral sports RT @DuaneRankin: Making teams pay for leaving him open next step for defensive-minded rookie Luguentz Dort. Shot 0-for-9 from 3 in Oklahom… 3 days ago azcentral sports RT @azcentral: Making teams pay for leaving him open next step for defensive-minded rookie Luguentz Dort https://t.co/kvkaoq9bsR 3 days ago Duane Rankin Making teams pay for leaving him open next step for defensive-minded rookie Luguentz Dort. Shot 0-for-9 from 3 in… https://t.co/v0NwcR6pmC 4 days ago Michael Carotenuto RT @azcsports: Making teams pay for leaving him open next step for defensive-minded rookie Luguentz Dort https://t.co/jKd2lkzdOW 4 days ago azcentral sports Making teams pay for leaving him open next step for defensive-minded rookie Luguentz Dort https://t.co/jKd2lkzdOW 4 days ago azcentral Making teams pay for leaving him open next step for defensive-minded rookie Luguentz Dort https://t.co/kvkaoq9bsR 4 days ago