Jason Heyward belts a pair of home runs, Cubs split series with Reds, 10-1
Sunday, 30 August 2020 () The Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds split their four-game series on Sunday thanks to a 6-1 Cubs win. Jason Heyward hit a pair of home runs in the win. Heyward, Kyle Schwarber, and Ian Happ became the first trio of outfielders in MLB history to all hit multiple home runs in the same game.
