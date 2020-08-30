Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jason Heyward belts a pair of home runs, Cubs split series with Reds, 10-1

FOX Sports Sunday, 30 August 2020 ()
Jason Heyward belts a pair of home runs, Cubs split series with Reds, 10-1The Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds split their four-game series on Sunday thanks to a 6-1 Cubs win. Jason Heyward hit a pair of home runs in the win. Heyward, Kyle Schwarber, and Ian Happ became the first trio of outfielders in MLB history to all hit multiple home runs in the same game.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Published
News video: Multiple Protests Called Off In Protest Over Jacob Blake Shooting

Multiple Protests Called Off In Protest Over Jacob Blake Shooting 01:36

 The Cubs played, but Jason Heyward chose to sit out. Meanwhile, Chicago Sky Coach James Wade had some choice words about the situation.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Heyward Sits Out Of Cubs Game In Protest [Video]

Heyward Sits Out Of Cubs Game In Protest

Jason Heyward made the deicison to sit out of the Cubs game in protest.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 05:22Published
Make Your Home Your Haven [Video]

Make Your Home Your Haven

Everyone is spending more time at home due to the pandemic, so why not make home your haven? J&J Contractors specialize in taking your home to the next level through interior and exterior design. If..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 06:08Published
Watch: British national held for allegedly sexually abusing minor boy in Odisha [Video]

Watch: British national held for allegedly sexually abusing minor boy in Odisha

A British national who runs a shelter home in Jharsuguda areea of Odisha has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a minor boy. The accused, identified as John Patrick Bridge runs a shelter home..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:48Published

Tweets about this