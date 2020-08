Surfer Mick Fanning says divorce, shark attack, brother's death left him at 'rock bottom' Sunday, 30 August 2020 ( 40 minutes ago )

If 2020 hasn't felt too bad for Mick Fanning, it's because he lived through his own personal version of the year from hell five years ago.The Aussie surf icon has opened up on a brutal 12 months where his decade-long relationship... If 2020 hasn't felt too bad for Mick Fanning, it's because he lived through his own personal version of the year from hell five years ago.The Aussie surf icon has opened up on a brutal 12 months where his decade-long relationship... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this