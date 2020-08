Braves nearly blow 10-run lead, but hold on 12-10 over Phillies Monday, 31 August 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

After a 10-run second inning, it seemed like the Atlanta Braves were going to cruise to victory over the division-rival Philadelphia Phillies. However, Philly made it interesting only to fall, 12-10. Every Atlanta starter got a hit and scored a run; Austin Riley and Dansby Swanson each homered in the win. After a 10-run second inning, it seemed like the Atlanta Braves were going to cruise to victory over the division-rival Philadelphia Phillies. However, Philly made it interesting only to fall, 12-10. Every Atlanta starter got a hit and scored a run; Austin Riley and Dansby Swanson each homered in the win. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Soccer News Braves nearly blow 10-run lead, but hold on 12-10 over Phillies https://t.co/RIHmkPRlOu 16 minutes ago MLB SportMag MLB: Running - Braves nearly blow 10-run lead, but hold on 12 >> https://t.co/v18NclUNRL #baseball https://t.co/JHuSyXAYV7 50 minutes ago Dizzed.com Braves nearly blow 10-run lead, but hold on 12-10 over Phillies https://t.co/Bjs6tJqifk 57 minutes ago Ron Bohning Braves nearly blow 10-run lead, but hold on 12-10 over Phillies https://t.co/PYwPvCG35N #mlb https://t.co/dWAyuGmZqv 2 hours ago Craig Only the #Braves could nearly blow a 10-0 lead...if they were cool they would of tried to copy #SlamDiego and hit g… https://t.co/A9q6KMXoAX 2 hours ago K Dubb Braves nearly blow 10-run lead, but hold on 12-10 over Phillies https://t.co/IRhDjQAldm #sports #feedly 2 hours ago isa @SportsTalkATL only the braves can (nearly) blow a 10-0 lead 6 hours ago