Rugby league: Roosters' James Tedesco expects big things from Sonny Bill Williams' NRL return

New Zealand Herald Monday, 31 August 2020 ()
Rugby league: Roosters' James Tedesco expects big things from Sonny Bill Williams' NRL returnSydney Roosters star James Tedesco is relishing the NRL return of Sonny Bill Williams.Roosters star recruit Williams is set to end his 2171-day NRL hiatus on Saturday night, when the club face rivals Canberra.The former All Black...
