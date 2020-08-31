|
Ollie Watkins boost for Leeds and Aston Villa? Brentford sign potential replacement Ivan Toney from Peterborough
Monday, 31 August 2020 ()
Brentford have confirmed the signing of Peterborough striker Ivan Toney, which could be good news for Leeds and Aston Villa. The two Premier League clubs are both thought to be chasing Bees forward Ollie Watkins, who finished last season as the Championship’s joint-top scorer with 26 goals and was recently named Player of the Season. […]
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this