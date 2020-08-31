|
Former Barca and Manchester City keeper Claudio Bravo signs for Real Betis
Monday, 31 August 2020 ()
Spanish football club Real Betis have announced that they have signed goalkeeper Claudio Bravo following his release from Manchester City.
The 37-year-old has signed a one-year contract at Betis with an option for another year included in the deal. The Chilean has become the second signing of the club for the 2020/2021 LaLiga...
