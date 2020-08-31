Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Former Barca and Manchester City keeper Claudio Bravo signs for Real Betis

Mid-Day Monday, 31 August 2020 ()
Spanish football club Real Betis have announced that they have signed goalkeeper Claudio Bravo following his release from Manchester City.

The 37-year-old has signed a one-year contract at Betis with an option for another year included in the deal. The Chilean has become the second signing of the club for the 2020/2021 LaLiga...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

A statement victory from City but Guardiola keeps his cool [Video]

A statement victory from City but Guardiola keeps his cool

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City moves past Real Madrid and into the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 03:30Published
Gabriel Jesus ‘so decisive’ as City book last eight spot in Champions League [Video]

Gabriel Jesus ‘so decisive’ as City book last eight spot in Champions League

Pep Guardiola hailed Gabriel Jesus for delivering on the biggest stage asManchester City stunned Real Madrid to reach the Champions League quarter-finals. Jesus forced and then took advantage of two..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:06Published
Champions League match preview: Man City v Real Madrid [Video]

Champions League match preview: Man City v Real Madrid

Real Madrid have it all to do as they trail Pep Guardiola's Manchester Cityside in the last 16 of the Champions League. The Galacticos have to win by twoclear goals in order to qualify for the quarter..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:26Published

Related news from verified sources

Real Betis sign former Manchester City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo on one-year deal

 Real Betis have roped in former Barcelona and Manchester City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo in a one-year contract, with an option to further extend for 12 months,...
Zee News


Tweets about this

billy_madara

Uchiha Madara RT @barcacentre: Juan Carlos Unzué (former Barça assistant coach): "I hope he (Messi) goes to Manchester City. I am sure his decision is ve… 12 hours ago

Official_adewin

Prince_Adewin RT @BarcaUniversal: 🗣 — Carlos Unzué (former Barça assistant coach): "I hope that Messi goes to Manchester City. I am sure his decision is… 12 hours ago