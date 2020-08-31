Global  
 

Tottenham failed with last-gasp bid to snatch Ajax star Donny van de Beek from Manchester United

talkSPORT Monday, 31 August 2020
Manchester United have beaten Tottenham to the signing of Ajax star Donny van de Beek, according to reports. The Dutchman looks set to be the Red Devils’ first summer signing for around £40million on a five-year deal. The Mirror claim Matt Judge, Manchester United’s chief transfer negotiator, sealed the Van de Beek swoop after Spurs […]
 All the key stats ahead of Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek's potential move to Manchester United.

