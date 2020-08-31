Tottenham failed with last-gasp bid to snatch Ajax star Donny van de Beek from Manchester United
Monday, 31 August 2020 () Manchester United have beaten Tottenham to the signing of Ajax star Donny van de Beek, according to reports. The Dutchman looks set to be the Red Devils’ first summer signing for around £40million on a five-year deal. The Mirror claim Matt Judge, Manchester United’s chief transfer negotiator, sealed the Van de Beek swoop after Spurs […]
