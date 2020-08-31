Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jaguars cut ties with Fournette after 3 seasons

ESPN Monday, 31 August 2020 ()
The Jaguars have waived running back Leonard Fournette, ending a tumultuous three-year run.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

WalterMaselli

WM Jaguars cut ties with Fournette after 3 seasons - via @ESPN App https://t.co/qDZGQgmK84 8 seconds ago

egallo40831

Quarantino Flanders Jaguars cut ties with Fournette after 3 seasons - via @ESPN App https://t.co/UEaqN42m7F 1 minute ago

jjstubby44

Jennie Crabtree Dang, first Ngakoue and now Fournette.. Jaguars cut ties with Fournette after 3 seasons https://t.co/eKjIE712k4 vi… https://t.co/KbQKkNxKs2 2 minutes ago

JFGriffinator

JF RT @RonBohning: Jaguars cut ties with Fournette after 3 seasons https://t.co/qu9ylF4VQE https://t.co/SeguqoD7id 5 minutes ago

richier1127

Richie Jacksonville Jaguars cut ties with Leonard Fournette #NFL 6 minutes ago

LetsTalkFF

LetsTalkFF 🏈 "Jaguars cut ties with Fournette after 3 seasons" https://t.co/IIub3qLYuY via ESPN #NFL #ESPN #NFLNews 7 minutes ago

RonBohning

Ron Bohning Jaguars cut ties with Fournette after 3 seasons https://t.co/qu9ylF4VQE https://t.co/SeguqoD7id 8 minutes ago

hburns33

Heather Burns Jaguars cut ties with Fournette after 3 seasons https://t.co/BvXWW25Eza 11 minutes ago