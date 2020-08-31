Listen in to the raw, intimidating sound of Daniel Dubois’ KO punches in remarkable video following latest win with no fans Monday, 31 August 2020 ( 21 minutes ago )

Daniel Dubois knocked out Ricardo Snijders in quick fashion to move to 15-0 (14 KOs) on Saturday night. The highly rated heavyweight prospect put his body punching on display and ended the contest within two rounds. Due to the ongoing global situation, Dubois vs Snijders took place behind closed doors at the BT Sport studios. […] 👓 View full article

