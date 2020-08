You Might Like

Tweets about this Fantasy Football Today RT @YardsPerGretch: Initial reaction including rounds to draft Fournette, Ryquell, Ozigbo if drafting today: https://t.co/boDCrgElTd 10 minutes ago Ben Gretch Initial reaction including rounds to draft Fournette, Ryquell, Ozigbo if drafting today: https://t.co/boDCrgElTd 11 minutes ago PFF Fantasy Football Leonard Fournette is no longer a Jacksonville Jaguar @PFF_NateJahnke breaks down the fantasy football fallout https://t.co/kqAlI9QdDa 19 minutes ago Z .@Jaguars yall couldn't release Leonard Fournette few days ago? Yall really released him the day after my fantasy f… https://t.co/IJD9kFw2qm 20 minutes ago Nathan Jahnke We'll see where ADP ends up for the Jacksonville backs over the next few days. I think Chris Thompson is the one to… https://t.co/lFfa8lr2nr 23 minutes ago Nathan Jahnke Breaking down the Leonard Fournette release and the fantasy implications https://t.co/GavOIa3LjL 36 minutes ago Dave Stringer #FantasyFootballAdvice Jaguars release Leonard Fournette. CBS Sports #FantasyFootball spin: https://t.co/D8sjgjFj3l 49 minutes ago John Hesterman RT @FantasyPros: 🚨 RAPID REACTION: JAGUARS WAIVE FOURNETTE 🚨 The Jacksonville Jaguars are cutting ties with RB Leonard Fournette – and the… 1 hour ago