‘It was a cheap shot, he got what he deserved’ — Shannon Sharpe on Marcus Morris’ ejection towards Luka

FOX Sports Monday, 31 August 2020 ()
‘It was a cheap shot, he got what he deserved’ — Shannon Sharpe on Marcus Morris’ ejection towards LukaLate in the first quarter yesterday, Marcus Morris came down hard on Luka Doncic as the Dallas Mavericks forward drove to the basket, making contact with his head and causing him to go to the floor. Morris was given a flagrant 2 foul and ejected. The Los Angeles Clippers would end up winning the game and series. After the game, Luka said, 'It's two games in a row he did something like that. I really hoped the first game it wasn't on purpose, but looking back on the foul this game, you know what I think.' Hear what Shannon Sharpe has to say about the incident.
