Ohio State defensive lineman Haskell Garrett to be released from hospital after shooting

Monday, 31 August 2020
Ohio State defensive lineman Haskell Garrett is scheduled to be released from the hospital one day after being shot in the face.
Related news from verified sources

Ohio State defensive lineman Haskell Garrett in stable condition after being shot

 Ohio State defensive lineman Haskell Garrett was taken to hospital after suffering gunshot wound to his face in the university district early Sunday.
USATODAY.com

Ohio State DT Garrett stable after being shot

 Ohio State defensive tackle Haskell Garrett is in stable condition after he was shot early Sunday morning, according to Columbus police.
ESPN


