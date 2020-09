Prestigious Quebec peewee hockey tourney cancelled for 2021 due to COVID-19 concerns Monday, 31 August 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The 2021 Quebec International Peewee Hockey Tournament, scheduled to begin Feb. 10, has been cancelled because of COVID-19 as organizers feared a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. 👓 View full article

