Brighton defender Shane Duffy set to join boyhood club Celtic on season-long loan

talkSPORT Monday, 31 August 2020 ()
Brighton defender Shane Duffy is set to join boyhood heroes Celtic on loan, talkSPORT understands. Seagulls boss Graham Potter was keen to keep Duffy but the centre-back expressed a desire to leave after being told his game-time would be limited this season following the emergence of academy product Ben White. Brighton’s chief executive Paul Barber […]
