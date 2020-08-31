Brighton defender Shane Duffy set to join boyhood club Celtic on season-long loan Monday, 31 August 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Brighton defender Shane Duffy is set to join boyhood heroes Celtic on loan, talkSPORT understands. Seagulls boss Graham Potter was keen to keep Duffy but the centre-back expressed a desire to leave after being told his game-time would be limited this season following the emergence of academy product Ben White. Brighton’s chief executive Paul Barber […] 👓 View full article

