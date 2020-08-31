Skip Bayless on Denver Nugget Jamal Murray’s historic hot streak to force Game 7 against the Jazz Monday, 31 August 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The Nuggets’ Jamal Murray has been on an historic hot streak. He dropped 50 points last night for the second time in 3 games and was only the third player to ever have 50 points in a potential elimination game. He also joined Michael Jordan as the only players to ever have three straight 40-point, 5-rebound, 5-assist games in the playoffs. Hear what Skip Bayless has to say about Murray forcing a Game 7 of the Denver Nuggets vs. Utah Jazz. The Nuggets’ Jamal Murray has been on an historic hot streak. He dropped 50 points last night for the second time in 3 games and was only the third player to ever have 50 points in a potential elimination game. He also joined Michael Jordan as the only players to ever have three straight 40-point, 5-rebound, 5-assist games in the playoffs. Hear what Skip Bayless has to say about Murray forcing a Game 7 of the Denver Nuggets vs. Utah Jazz. 👓 View full article

