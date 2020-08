HT Digital Content - Published 1 day ago Video Credit:- Published Sadak 2 | No Rating Movie Review | Sanjay Dutt | Alia Bhatt | Aditya Roy Kapoor 04:54 A sequel to the 1991 cult film Sadak, the latest release Sadak 2 starring Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Jisshu SenGupta, Makrand Deshpande, Gulshan Grover comes across as a half-hearted attempt that lacks the charm and nostalgia of the '90s. Directed by Mahesh Bhatt, who returned to...