PhatzNewsRoom Led by Dustin Johnson, these four golfers have separated themselves from the pack #PhatzRadioSports #GolfNews… https://t.co/yLNvGrswMw 2 days ago

littlejock @Stefany77896932 @realTrumpForce @Bigmike14279883 @HillaryClinton Staff Sgt. Bryan C. Black, 35.; Staff Sgt. Jeremi… https://t.co/t2cTwbWWQG 4 days ago

Martin Rathbone Golf “Led by Dustin Johnson, these four golfers have separated themselves from the pack since PGA Tour restart” https://t.co/7dQ9S8c39S 4 days ago

GolferBonn Led by Dustin Johnson, these four golfers have separated themselves from the pack since PGA Tour restart -… https://t.co/MsmPMf72jQ 4 days ago

Douglas Holtzman Led by Dustin Johnson, these four golfers have separated themselves from the pack since PGA Tour restart ⁦@PGATOUR⁩… https://t.co/LQZ9T1Y6Pd 5 days ago

Sports News & Videos "#PGA News: Led by Dustin Johnson, these four golfers have separated themselves from the pack since #PGA Tour resta… https://t.co/DWmZG95clq 5 days ago

Golf24x7 ⛳ Led by Dustin Johnson, these four golfers have separated themselves from the pack since PGA Tour restart - CBS Spor… https://t.co/IREIcqfY3I 5 days ago