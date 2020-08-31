Global  
 

David Silva tests positive for coronavirus, Real Sociedad

BBC Sport Monday, 31 August 2020 ()
Former Manchester City midfielder David Silva tests positive for coronavirus, his new club Real Sociedad confirms.
Spanish football journalist Alvaro Montero explains why former Manchester City midfielder David Silva joined Real Sociedad as a free agent on a two-year deal after turning down Lazio.

 Former Manchester City midfielder David Silva tests positive for coronavirus, his new club Real Sociedad confirms.
