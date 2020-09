Denis Shapovalov gets Canada off to winning start at U.S. Open Monday, 31 August 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Denis Shapovalov advanced to the second round of the U.S. Open with a 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 win over American qualifier Sebastian Korda on Monday. 👓 View full article

