Arizona Diamondbacks trade Archie Bradley to Cincinnati Reds for pair of young players
Monday, 31 August 2020 (
13 minutes ago) The Diamondbacks shipped closer Archie Bradley to the Cincinnati Reds, the fourth and final trade on a busy trade deadline day.
