Arizona Diamondbacks trade Archie Bradley to Cincinnati Reds for pair of young players

azcentral.com Monday, 31 August 2020 ()
The Diamondbacks shipped closer Archie Bradley to the Cincinnati Reds, the fourth and final trade on a busy trade deadline day.
 
