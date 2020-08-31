Global  
 

India's GDP collapses 23.9% in Q1

Monday, 31 August 2020
India’s economy posted its steepest contraction on record in the April-June quarter of the current fiscal year as the strict lockdowns imposed to ward off the spread of the deadly coronavirus infection stalled economic activity, shut out consumption and investment and led to job and income losses. In April-June, it suffered a contraction for the first time since India began maintaining quarterly records.
