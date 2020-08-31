India's GDP collapses 23.9% in Q1

Monday, 31 August 2020 () India’s economy posted its steepest contraction on record in the April-June quarter of the current fiscal year as the strict lockdowns imposed to ward off the spread of the deadly coronavirus infection stalled economic activity, shut out consumption and investment and led to job and income losses. In April-June, it suffered a contraction for the first time since India began maintaining quarterly records.
Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on August 30 said that Government should not be running airports and airlines. Puri added that he hopes to privatise Air India during this year. "I'm hopeful..
As the race for a COVID-19 vaccine rages on, Bangladesh's leading pharma company Beximco has announced it will be investing in Adar Poonawalla's Serum India Limited for development of the vaccine. The..