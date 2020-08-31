Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pelicans' Brandon Ingram wins 2019-20 NBA Most Improved Player award

CBS Sports Monday, 31 August 2020 ()
Ingram's shooting improved significantly in his first season with the New Orleans Pelicans
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

QueensIceZ

Zack Pelicans' Brandon Ingram wins NBA's Most Improved Player award - via @ESPN App. #NBA https://t.co/H989LPuTuS 4 minutes ago

LonzoWire

Lonzo Wire Brandon Ingram wins NBA’s Most Improved Player award https://t.co/ULdzV9NhUs 6 minutes ago

MJTD07

Mike DeSanto RT @JDFSports: #NewOrleans #Pelicans F Brandon Ingram wins the 2019-2020 NBA Most Improved Player Award https://t.co/BolD1SIJho 9 minutes ago

JDFSports

JDF Sports #NewOrleans #Pelicans F Brandon Ingram wins the 2019-2020 NBA Most Improved Player Award https://t.co/BolD1SIJho 9 minutes ago

laniercountynet

Lanier County Network Pelicans' Brandon Ingram wins 2019-20 NBA Most Improved Player award - https://t.co/Lvifl8EGan 13 minutes ago

TWSN___

TWSN Brandon Ingram wins the NBA Most Improved Player Award. #nba #pelicans #brandoningram https://t.co/YvlnTAxGY2 16 minutes ago

NBAporunTubo

NBAporunTubo Brandon Ingram wins Most Improved Player Award #nba #nbaporuntubo #wholenewgame #pelicans #neworleans 17 minutes ago

ltf_ty

Sports Page 🏆🏀🏈 Brandon Ingram Wins NBA MIP 🏆: Pelicans star beats out Luka Doncic and Bam Adebayo to win Most Improved Player 🎥 https://t.co/dX77fSAndk 17 minutes ago