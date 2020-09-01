Global  
 

After loss to Celtics, Raptors' VanVleet cheered up with family reunion

CBC.ca Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ()
Fred VanVleet hadn't seen his family in more than two months. With his Toronto Raptors coming off a bad playoff loss, their long-awaited reunion was a great way to cheer him up. Players began reuniting with family members in the bubble Monday, giving them a feeling of home during a marathon road trip.
