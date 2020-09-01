After loss to Celtics, Raptors' VanVleet cheered up with family reunion
Tuesday, 1 September 2020 () Fred VanVleet hadn't seen his family in more than two months. With his Toronto Raptors coming off a bad playoff loss, their long-awaited reunion was a great way to cheer him up. Players began reuniting with family members in the bubble Monday, giving them a feeling of home during a marathon road trip.
On Friday, actor Chadwick Boseman died of cancer.
The tributes from Hollywood luminaries are pouring in.
Lena Waithe "Gutted at the loss of you. We needed you now more than ever. I loved you, man. We all did. You will be missed."
Sterling K. Brown "I don't have words. Rest In Peace, Bruh. Thank...