Cardinals edge Reds, 7-5, behind Kolten Wong grand slam Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ( 20 hours ago )

The St. Louis Cardinals took the lead early and never looked back as they defeated the Cincinnati Reds, 7-5. Kolten Wong hit a grand slam and starter Dakota Hudson threw seven innings, giving up just one earned run and striking out seven.

