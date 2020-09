You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Game 3: Lightning blow out Boston Bruins to take series lead



The Tampa Bay Lightning took the series lead after blowing out the Boston Bruins 7-1 in Game 3. Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 00:26 Published 5 days ago Game 2: Lightning even series after beating Bruins in overtime



The Tampa Bay Lightning are looking to even the series against the defending Eastern Conference champions, the Boston Bruins. Story: https://bit.ly/34zJ78r Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 00:35 Published 6 days ago

Related news from verified sources NHL conducts 'moment of reflection' for Jacob Blake before Lightning crush Bruins Nikita Kucherov had a goal and three assists as the Tampa Bay Lightning thumped the Boston Bruins 7-1 on Wednesday to take a 2-1 lead in their second-round...

CBC.ca 5 days ago





Tweets about this