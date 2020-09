Shane Bieber dominates, but Indians bullpen blows it late as Royals win, 2-1 Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ( 59 minutes ago )

Cleveland Indians ace Shane Bieber threw six shutout innings, allowing just one hit and striking out nine. But the Cleveland bullpen allowed two runs in the eighth and the Kansas City Royals stole the opening game of the series, 2-1. Maikel Franco and Bubba Starling RBI singles scored Kansas City's two runs.

