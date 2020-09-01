Global  
 

Marcus Rashford: Man Utd striker's plans to help reduce child food poverty

BBC Sport Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ()
Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford speaks to BBC Breakfast about forming a taskforce with some of the UK's biggest food brands in a bid to help reduce child food poverty.
