‘Were not ready to go yet’ – Chris Paul | Thunder Live

𝔟𝔢𝔩𝔩𝔞 i started crying. sobbing i couldnt believe it i could barely walk. i looked beat up i was in so much fucking pain… https://t.co/Zp0sDSRnQm 34 seconds ago

Ketirz @Ambris_Art Shadow the Hedgehog is that sweet bridge between Heroes and '06 where the it's suddenly very obvious th… https://t.co/h8r9IjlRxm 45 seconds ago

Steve Rhodes RT @theythemthots: We were ready to bring patti & tien home this morning. We had posters, community support, sanctuary shelter, & care pack… 1 minute ago

Rayan 🇵🇰 @majorgauravarya you literally called Turkey, Pakistan, Iran, Malaysia and UNSTABLE coutry. I dont know whos more i… https://t.co/gNdGx37502 2 minutes ago

HOID RT @bibliojessi: So :) y’all :) forced :) another :) author :) out :) of the closet :) before :) they were ready :) disappointed :) but not… 2 minutes ago

chandudivakaruni RT @_prashantnair: Market Action Overnight - USD started Monday on the back foot especially in G10 - Major events were lacking but centra… 2 minutes ago

ᴸ¹⁴⁸⁵We are one RT @nocturnedraco: CBX had no skip,no flaw,no weakness. They had some of the hardest choreos. They had albums with masterpiece over masterp… 2 minutes ago