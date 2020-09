Joe Gomez opens up on Jurgen Klopp 'battle' which made Liverpool title winners Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Liverpool are now considered arguably the best side in the world after storming to the Premier League last year, and Joe Gomez has explained the difference in mindset amongst his team-mates Liverpool are now considered arguably the best side in the world after storming to the Premier League last year, and Joe Gomez has explained the difference in mindset amongst his team-mates 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this