Rumour Has It: Man Utd eyeing Upamecano as doubts emerge over City´s Messi pursuit Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ( 26 minutes ago )

With Donny van de Beek set to arrive, are Manchester United targeting another new signing? RB Leipzig defender and France international Dayot Upamecano is reportedly high on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s list as the United manager eyes a partner for captain Harry Maguire. It could be a busy transfer window for United. TOP STORY – UNITED […] 👓 View full article

