Donny van de Beek to Manchester United welcomed by Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk as he believes transfer will help Netherlands team
Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ()
Virgil van Dijk believes Donny van de Beek’s move to Manchester United is a ‘great step’ for the midfielder. Van de Beek is close to completing a £40million move from Ajax to the Red Devils. Donny van de Beek was in high demand after impressing at Ajax The 23-year-old has been a standout star for […]
