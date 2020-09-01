Global  
 

Donny van de Beek to Manchester United welcomed by Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk as he believes transfer will help Netherlands team

talkSPORT Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ()
Virgil van Dijk believes Donny van de Beek’s move to Manchester United is a ‘great step’ for the midfielder. Van de Beek is close to completing a £40million move from Ajax to the Red Devils. Donny van de Beek was in high demand after impressing at Ajax The 23-year-old has been a standout star for […]
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Van Dijk: I'm not disappointed in Koeman

Van Dijk: I'm not disappointed in Koeman 01:16

 Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk says he understands why Ronald Koeman left his role as Netherlands boss to take up his 'dream job' as head coach of his former club Barcelona.

