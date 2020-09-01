Donny van de Beek to Manchester United welcomed by Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk as he believes transfer will help Netherlands team

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Tottenham: 2020/21 season in preview



A look ahead to Tottenham's year, as Jose Mourinho looks ahead to improve on asixth-place finish in his first full season in charge. Spurs earned a EuropaLeague place on the last day of the season,.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:48 Published 2 hours ago Liverpool: 2020/21 season in preview



A look ahead to Liverpool's 2020-21 season, as Klopp's men look to retaintheir first title in 30 years. They surged to the title with 99 points andwill be hard to stop again this season. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:48 Published 2 hours ago VVD: Van de Beek's United move wonderful



Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk admits he is pleased for his Dutch team-mate Donny van de Beek ahead of the Ajax midfielder's £40m move to Manchester United. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:20 Published 15 hours ago

Related news from verified sources Virgil van Dijk gives verdict on Donny van de Beek's transfer to Man Utd Manchester United are on the verge of signing Donny van de Beek from Ajax, which Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk believes is a "great step" for his...

Daily Star 14 hours ago





Tweets about this