England unveil new home and away kits which will be worn by Gareth Southgate’s side for Nations League and Euro 2020

talkSPORT Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ()
England have launched their new home and away kits ahead of their Nations League matches this month. Gareth Southgate’s side will face Iceland on Saturday followed by Denmark next Tuesday. The home jersey sticks to the traditional white with a dark blue crew neck and side stripes, which are both embossed with the ‘community of […]
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Gareth Southgate hints at Maguire's return in October

Gareth Southgate hints at Maguire's return in October 00:44

 England manager Gareth Southgate speaks to the press as his team prepares toface Iceland in the Nations League. The manager said Harry Maguire would beconsidered for future games in October.

