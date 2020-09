You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources This surprising generation is the most conscious of their saving and spending



Nearly half of Gen Z'ers already have a savings account, a quarter have an emergency fund and two in ten have cash in stocks and shares, according to new research.A survey of 1,500 Americans aged 18-25.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:50 Published 4 days ago Americans reveal what they consider the most iconic items in fashion history



Americans have voted Levi's 501 jeans as the most iconic fashion items of all time.The denim perennial has been in production since 1873, and has been a favorite of Hollywood stars as well as manual.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:08 Published 2 weeks ago Americans experiencing cooking fatigue while stuck at home during the pandemic



With all the increased time at home, it's no surprise 55% said cooking during COVID-19 has left them feeling fatigued.A new study of 2,000 Americans found, due to restrictions when dining out, people.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:20 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this