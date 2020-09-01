Global  
 

Jon Jones sparks rumours of Brock Lesnar UFC return after WWE contract expires and merchandise removed to set up heavyweight super fight

talkSPORT Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ()
Jon Jones has suggested a return to mixed martial arts is on the cards for Brock Lesnar by confidently declaring he’d beat him. Lesnar is now a free agent having failed to agree a contract extension with the WWE – fuelling rumours of a UFC comeback where he has not competed since 2016. WWE boss […]
