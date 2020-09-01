Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

2020 NBA Playoffs: Jazz vs. Nuggets odds, picks, Game 7 predictions from model on 60-33 roll

CBS Sports Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ()
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Jazz vs. Nuggets game 10,000 times.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: Shannon Sharpe breaks down the final minute of the Nuggets Game 7 victory over Jazz

Shannon Sharpe breaks down the final minute of the Nuggets Game 7 victory over Jazz 02:29

 The Jazz-Nuggets series has been the highlight of the playoffs so far, so it’s only fitting that Game 7 came down to the last second. Down 2 with under 10 seconds left, Donovan Mitchell had a costly turnover. After a missed layup by Denver, the Utah Jazz still had one chance to quickly advance the...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Chris Broussard: Worst game from Kawhi in years; applauds Denver but expects Clippers to bounce back | FIRST THINGS FIRST [Video]

Chris Broussard: Worst game from Kawhi in years; applauds Denver but expects Clippers to bounce back | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Chris Broussard joins the show to break down the Los Angeles Clippers loss to the Denver Nuggets in game 2 of the semifinals in the NBA bubble. He feels this could possibly be Kawhi Leonard's worst..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:27Published
Clippers seem to be clicking on all cylinders after Game 1 win [Video]

Clippers seem to be clicking on all cylinders after Game 1 win

What I'm Hearing: USA TODAY Sports' Mark Medina was on hand for Game 1 between the Clippers and Nuggets and explains why Los Angeles has finally found its groove after a difficult opening round series..

Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic)     Duration: 01:19Published
Nick reacts to Denver Nuggets 3-1 comeback to win Rd 1 over Utah Jazz [Video]

Nick reacts to Denver Nuggets 3-1 comeback to win Rd 1 over Utah Jazz

Nick Wright & Brandon Marshall react to the Denver Nuggets game 7 win over the Utah Jazz in a 3-1 comeback during the series of round 1. While Nick thought Denver was the better team overall, Utah was..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:50Published

Related news from verified sources

2020 NBA Playoffs: Clippers vs. Nuggets odds, picks, Game 4 predictions from model on 61-33 roll

 SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Wednesday's Clippers vs. Nuggets game 10,000 times.
CBS Sports


Tweets about this