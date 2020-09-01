Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Gabriel Magalhaes joins Arsenal from Lille in £27m summer transfer after snubbing ‘more lucrative offers’

talkSPORT Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ()
Gabriel Magalhaes has completed his £27million transfer to Arsenal from Lille, the Premier League side have announced. Magalhaes, 22, has put pen-to-paper on a five-year deal with the Gunners after snubbing interest from Napoli, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United. On the news, Arsenal’s technical director Edu said: “We are delighted to have signed Gabriel. “He […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Arsenal transfer news: Gabriel, Holding, Aubameyang

Arsenal transfer news: Gabriel, Holding, Aubameyang 02:11

 The Transfer Show updates us on Arsenal's latest business, with news on Garbiel, Rob Holding and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Arteta: Gabriel close to being done [Video]

Arteta: Gabriel close to being done

Mikel Arteta says Arsenal's move for Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes is in the closing stages.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:36Published
Gabriel in London ahead of Arsenal move [Video]

Gabriel in London ahead of Arsenal move

Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth says Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes has arrived in London ahead of a £27m move to Arsenal.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:48Published
'Gabriel arrival would lead to CB shake-up' [Video]

'Gabriel arrival would lead to CB shake-up'

The Transfer Show look at Arsenal's move for Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes and discuss how his arrival will impact the defenders currently at the club.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 03:33Published

Related news from verified sources

Three transfers Arsenal will prioritise after securing Gabriel Magalhaes signing

 Arsenal have just confirmed the signing of Gabriel Magalhaes from Lille but Mikel Arteta has his sights on more as the Gunners ramp up their efforts in the...
Daily Star

Gabriel Magalhaes set to finalise Arsenal transfer as agent reveals defender snubbed ‘more lucrative offers’

 Arsenal are expected to finalise the £27million signing of Gabriel Magalhaes on Tuesday as the defender’s agent revealed he turned down more lucrative offers...
talkSPORT

Gabriel Magalhaes thanks Lille ahead of £25m Arsenal transfer

 Arsenal are set to seal a £25m deal for Gabriel Magalhaes as Mikel Arteta looks to bolster his defensive options even further in the summer transfer window
Football.london


Tweets about this