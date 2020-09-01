Gabriel Magalhaes joins Arsenal from Lille in £27m summer transfer after snubbing ‘more lucrative offers’
Tuesday, 1 September 2020 () Gabriel Magalhaes has completed his £27million transfer to Arsenal from Lille, the Premier League side have announced. Magalhaes, 22, has put pen-to-paper on a five-year deal with the Gunners after snubbing interest from Napoli, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United. On the news, Arsenal’s technical director Edu said: “We are delighted to have signed Gabriel. “He […]