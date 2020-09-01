Global  
 

‘Chris Paul was unbelievable’ — Shannon Sharpe on OKC Gm 6 win over Rockets & Westbrook’s ugly return

FOX Sports Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ()
‘Chris Paul was unbelievable’ — Shannon Sharpe on OKC Gm 6 win over Rockets & Westbrook’s ugly returnRussell Westbrook hasn’t been himself since returning for the Houston Rockets. He was able to score 17 last night in Game 6 after only 7 in his Game 5 return, but this time it was in a losing effort. Down only 2 with under 10 seconds left, Westbrook drove and made a bad pass that went out of bounds which led to a Oklahoma City Thunder ball. OKC would then go on to win by 4 and force a Game 7. Hear what Shannon Sharpe has to say about Chris Paul's and Russell Westbrook's performance.
