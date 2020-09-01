‘Chris Paul was unbelievable’ — Shannon Sharpe on OKC Gm 6 win over Rockets & Westbrook’s ugly return Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ( 51 minutes ago )

Russell Westbrook hasn’t been himself since returning for the Houston Rockets. He was able to score 17 last night in Game 6 after only 7 in his Game 5 return, but this time it was in a losing effort. Down only 2 with under 10 seconds left, Westbrook drove and made a bad pass that went out of bounds which led to a Oklahoma City Thunder ball. OKC would then go on to win by 4 and force a Game 7. Hear what Shannon Sharpe has to say about Chris Paul's and Russell Westbrook's performance. Russell Westbrook hasn’t been himself since returning for the Houston Rockets. He was able to score 17 last night in Game 6 after only 7 in his Game 5 return, but this time it was in a losing effort. Down only 2 with under 10 seconds left, Westbrook drove and made a bad pass that went out of bounds which led to a Oklahoma City Thunder ball. OKC would then go on to win by 4 and force a Game 7. Hear what Shannon Sharpe has to say about Chris Paul's and Russell Westbrook's performance. 👓 View full article

