David Luiz dropped but wonderkid starts – How Arsenal could line-up with new signings Gabriel, William Saliba, and Willian
Tuesday, 1 September 2020 () Arsenal are well on their way to finishing their summer rebuild. We’re less than two weeks out from the start of the new Premier League campaign and they’ve got three new stars ready to impress and more possibly on the way. Joining the Gunners is Lille sensation Gabriel after they beat Napoli, Everton, and Manchester […]
Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has told his ostracised players that they willstart the new season with a clean slate. Matteo Guendouzi did not play in thefinal 11 games of the previous campaign after..
