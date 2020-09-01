Global  
 

David Luiz dropped but wonderkid starts – How Arsenal could line-up with new signings Gabriel, William Saliba, and Willian

Tuesday, 1 September 2020
Arsenal are well on their way to finishing their summer rebuild. We’re less than two weeks out from the start of the new Premier League campaign and they’ve got three new stars ready to impress and more possibly on the way. Joining the Gunners is Lille sensation Gabriel after they beat Napoli, Everton, and Manchester […]
