Josh Gordon sells Super Bowl LIII ring for $138K at auction

Game 7 Drugs are not cheap.
https://t.co/lZhVrF0bbM 5 minutes ago
Hvper News Josh Gordon #JoshGordon New England Patriots #NewEnglandPatriots Auction #Auction #American Footbal Josh Gordon's P… https://t.co/1Vt74CVfCK 39 minutes ago
Patriots News Feed Yahoo! Sports: Josh Gordon's Super Bowl LIII ring sells for $138,000 at auction - https://t.co/P4jAiAFdhd 41 minutes ago
K Dubb Josh Gordon's Patriots Super Bowl LIII Ring Sells for $138K at Auction https://t.co/LwdVxGbXO3 #sports #feedly 1 hour ago
tim cox RT @CLEsportsTalk: Josh Gordon's Super Bowl ring sells for $138,000 👀👀👀 #Flash https://t.co/o7Lo1T5lpI 1 hour ago
hypervocal Josh Gordon's Super Bowl ring sells for $138,000 - ProFootballTalk https://t.co/kRtCfibLwX https://t.co/xvemJ7TfVK 2 hours ago
sports talk with kerry wehmeyer RT @ProFootballTalk: Josh Gordon's Super Bowl ring sells for $138,000 https://t.co/O0Gyn9q2xl 2 hours ago
Cleveland Sports Talk Josh Gordon's Super Bowl ring sells for $138,000 👀👀👀 #Flash https://t.co/o7Lo1T5lpI 2 hours ago