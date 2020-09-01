Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Josh Gordon sells Super Bowl LIII ring for $138K at auction

CBS Sports Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ()
Gordon won the ring as a member of the Patriots during the 2018 season
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

game7__

Game 7 Drugs are not cheap. https://t.co/lZhVrF0bbM 5 minutes ago

hvpernews

Hvper News Josh Gordon #JoshGordon New England Patriots #NewEnglandPatriots Auction #Auction #American Footbal Josh Gordon's P… https://t.co/1Vt74CVfCK 39 minutes ago

PatsFans_News

Patriots News Feed Yahoo! Sports: Josh Gordon's Super Bowl LIII ring sells for $138,000 at auction - https://t.co/P4jAiAFdhd 41 minutes ago

TheReal_KDubb

K Dubb Josh Gordon's Patriots Super Bowl LIII Ring Sells for $138K at Auction https://t.co/LwdVxGbXO3 #sports #feedly 1 hour ago

kingcoxie95

tim cox RT @CLEsportsTalk: Josh Gordon's Super Bowl ring sells for $138,000 👀👀👀 #Flash https://t.co/o7Lo1T5lpI 1 hour ago

hypervocal

hypervocal Josh Gordon's Super Bowl ring sells for $138,000 - ProFootballTalk https://t.co/kRtCfibLwX https://t.co/xvemJ7TfVK 2 hours ago

talk_kerry

sports talk with kerry wehmeyer RT @ProFootballTalk: Josh Gordon's Super Bowl ring sells for $138,000 https://t.co/O0Gyn9q2xl 2 hours ago

CLEsportsTalk

Cleveland Sports Talk Josh Gordon's Super Bowl ring sells for $138,000 👀👀👀 #Flash https://t.co/o7Lo1T5lpI 2 hours ago