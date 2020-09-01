Chris Broussard on Chris Paul’s shining performance & Westbrook’s struggles in Game 6 Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ( 38 minutes ago )

Russell Westbrook made a costly late turnover and scored 10 points fewer than his season average in the Houston Rockets loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder last night. Expectations were high for Houston after trading for Westbrook last summer. Now the Rockets face elimination tomorrow night as Chris Paul looks to lead the Thunder in a Game 7 victory. Hear what Chris Broussard has to about Chris Paul's & Russell Westbrook's performance.


